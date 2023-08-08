Asylum Seekers Begin Boarding Bibby Stockholm Barge Amid Controversy

Asylum seekers have finally started boarding the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, after facing multiple delays. The move has sparked considerable local opposition, with concerns raised about the welfare of the asylum seekers and the potential strain on local services.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, which arrived in Portland on July 18, will serve as temporary accommodation for up to 500 men between the ages of 18 and 65. The barge’s capacity was increased by installing bunk beds in cabins. The government argues that using the barge will provide better value for British taxpayers compared to utilising hotels.

While asylum seekers will have the freedom to come and go from the site, they will be required to sign in and out. A letter outlines the amenities available on the barge, including Wi-Fi, English classes, an on-site nurse, and designated “entertainment areas.”

However, the barge’s deployment has been met with resistance from local communities and refugee advocacy groups. Firefighters initially expressed concerns about the vessel’s safety, referring to it as a “potential death trap.” The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) maintains its apprehensions about the barge’s safety.

Refugee charity Care 4 Calais has also stepped in, preventing the Home Office from relocating around 20 asylum seekers currently residing in hotels around the UK onto the barge. The charity cited various reasons for the appeal, including disabilities, traumatic experiences during their Channel crossings, and instances of torture or modern slavery.

The UK government’s approach aims to reduce the cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels, which has led to an exploration of alternative options such as the barge and former military bases. The use of the Bibby Stockholm is part of these efforts, despite ongoing controversies.

As the asylum seekers begin moving onto the barge, the situation continues to evolve, with both local concerns and advocacy groups’ actions shaping the discourse around the issue.