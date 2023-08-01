Weather where you are

Asylum seekers set to move on to Bibby Stockholm barge 'next week' after delays

Controversy Surrounds Plan to House Migrants on Barge off Dorset Coast

Asylum seekers could finally be moved to the controversial Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, next week, according to Sky News sources. The vessel, which is meant to accommodate up to 500 people currently staying in hotels, was originally expected to start accepting arrivals last week but faced a series of delays.

Initially, the first arrivals were scheduled for Tuesday this week, but this plan was also hindered due to last-minute meetings related to fire safety concerns. A government source explained that the local council in Portland preferred not to commence new services on a Thursday or Friday, leading to the decision to delay the arrival of asylum seekers to the following week.

Transport Minister Richard Holden stated that the barge is currently undergoing “final checks,” but he did not confirm whether safety concerns were causing the hold-up. He emphasized the importance of ensuring safe and secure accommodation for asylum seekers.

The Bibby Stockholm, with 222 bedrooms, will initially house 50 single men, who will occupy bunk beds in en-suite rooms designed for two to six people. The vessel will have 24-hour security and will only accommodate single men.

Despite the UK government’s insistence that the plan to house asylum seekers on the barge is a cost-effective measure, it has faced criticism from several Tory MPs, including Richard Drax and Chris Loder, who expressed concerns about safety and the vessel’s capacity.

The Fire Brigades Union’s Assistant General Secretary, Ben Selby, condemned the approach to housing asylum seekers on the barge, characterizing it as reckless and putting vulnerable refugees and firefighters at risk.

The ongoing delays and controversies surrounding the Bibby Stockholm raise further questions about the government’s handling of asylum cases and the challenges in providing appropriate and secure accommodation for those seeking refuge in the UK.

In response to the increasing number of asylum cases, the UK government recently passed the Illegal Migration Act, which will make those arriving illegally in the UK ineligible to claim asylum and introduce measures to remove illegal immigrants to their home country or a safe third country, such as Rwanda. The policy is currently facing legal challenges in the courts.

As the situation continues to develop, authorities are facing pressure to address the issues and ensure the well-being and safety of asylum seekers during their stay in the UK.

