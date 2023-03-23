Many people on social media have been horrified by video of the altercation outside the BSB bar in Bristol’s waterfront district, with one calling the man’s actions “honestly the most shocking thing I’ve ever seen.”

A man in a wheelchair was punched outside a nightclub by a thug for “running over his foot,” according to a shocking video.

The video shows the outside of a popular bar in Bristol where several people, including bouncers, are seen standing around.

A man in a white T-shirt approaches a man in a wheelchair before being punched in the face by another man.

The blow forces him backwards in his chair, landing flat on his back.

The thug in charge then walked away with the other man.

It is unknown what caused the commotion.

Last Friday, the incident occurred outside the BSB bar in Bristol’s waterfront district.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with professional boxer Anthony Fowler tweeting: “Wtf just when you think you’ve seen it all, some s***house punched someone in a wheelchair.”

At A Bristol Nightclub, A Thug Punches A Man Out Of His Wheelchair For ‘Running Over His Foot.’

“That is lower than a snake’s belly, pure s*** house behaviour, I hope he gets what he deserves,” said another.

Another fumed: “How small do you have to be to punch a bloke in a wheelchair in the face?

“This is the most shocking thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

Although the incident has not yet been reported to the police, Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation.

‘The video has been widely circulated and viewed, and it is critical that we identify the people in the footage,’ said Inspector Adam Dolling.

“We believe it happened near the BSB bar on the Waterfront, and we’re conducting inquiries today at the venue and in the surrounding area.”

“We’d like to hear from anyone with information as soon as possible.”

“If you can assist, please call us at 101 and provide the reference number 5223064944.

“We have collected CCTV from the surrounding area, including the BSB bar, and we believe the incident occurred shortly after 1.30 a.m. on Friday.”

“We are making further attempts today to identify the victim, and are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”