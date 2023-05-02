Tuesday, May 2, 2023
At least 108 police officers have been injured in clashes with protesters across France who are angry at pension reforms

The protests took place during May Day demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms, which aim to raise the state pension age from 62 to 64. While most protests were peaceful, radical groups threw petrol bombs and fireworks, leading to a violent clash with police. The police responded with tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters.

The Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said that the number of police officers injured was extremely rare, and that 291 people had been arrested during the unrest. The protests have been ongoing for several months, and the unions have been calling for the measures to be withdrawn. The protests have gained momentum, with hundreds of thousands of people taking part in the demonstrations across the country.

In Paris, one police officer suffered serious burns to his hands and face when struck by a petrol bomb. Violence also broke out in Lyons and Nantes, and protesters briefly occupied a luxury hotel in the southern city of Marseille. The Interior Ministry estimated that 782,000 people participated in the demonstrations, including 112,000 in the capital Paris. However, the CGT union claims that the figure is three times that number.

The clashes between the protesters and police highlight the deep divisions within French society over the pension reforms. While President Macron argues that the changes are necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the pension system, the unions and their supporters believe that the measures will disproportionately impact the working class and the most vulnerable members of society.

