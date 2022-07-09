According to police, at least eight people were killed and several others were missing after a sudden heavy rainstorm near the holy Amarnath cave shrine in India-administered Kashmir.

The cloudburst on Friday near a Hindu mountain cave sent a wall of water down a gorge, sweeping away about two dozen camps and two makeshift kitchens, according to officials. When the rains came, an estimated 10,000 people were in the mountains.

“Within 10 to 15 minutes, the force of the water was such that it swept away the tents.” Many tents were washed away; we have information that at least 20 to 25 tents were washed away,” said Vivek Pandey of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

According to the region’s disaster management department, emergency personnel are looking for several missing people.

According to Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar, a rescue operation recovered eight dead bodies following the cloudburst near the cave. “In the flash flood, some tents and community kitchens were washed away,” he said.

Another official, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said the death toll had risen to 13, with the recovery of five more bodies.

In a tweet, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying he was “anguished” by the incident.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims have already visited the Amarnath cave shrine, where Hindus worship Lingam, a naturally formed ice stalagmite, as an incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration.

Hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India participate in the 45-day pilgrimage.

Authorities expected a million people to participate in the 43-day pilgrimage at 3,900 metres (12,800 feet). The procession was postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Worshippers travel to the cave via two routes through forested mountain passes with views of snow-capped peaks: a three-day trek through the southern hill resort of Pahalgam, or a one-day trip through northeastern Baltal. Some people also use helicopter services for quick visits.