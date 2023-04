Several more were injured and a search and rescue operation is underway. French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, and President Emmanuel Macron expressed their sympathies to the victims and their families.

The incident occurred at the Armancette Glacier, and the victims are thought to have been part of a group of hikers. Officials warned that another avalanche could still occur.

This is not the first time this area has suffered an avalanche- two brothers died in the same glacier in 2014.