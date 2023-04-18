At Least One Person Has Been Killed And Four Others Were Injured After A Parking Garage In New York City Collapsed, Prompting Officials To Warn That The Death And Injury Toll Might ‘change Swiftly’ And To Ask Neighbouring Buildings To Evacuate.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

by uknip247
At least one person was killed and four others were injured after a parking garage in New York City collapsed, prompting officials to warn that the death and injury toll might ‘change swiftly’ and to ask neighbouring buildings to evacuate.
Multiple persons were reported trapped after the floor of a parking garage in New York City collapsed on another.
An lift shaft caved in, trapping individuals within, causing the collapse.
At least one individual was declared dead at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon in New York City, the floor of a parking garage collapsed on top of another, trapping multiple people and killing one.

At 4:15 p.m., the event occurred at 57 Ann Street, between Nassau and William Streets in lower Manhattan.

In the immediate aftermath of the collapse, video shows a woman yelling, ‘Get out!’

People were also trapped in the lift shaft after it collapsed. According to city officials, the floors ‘pancaked’ on top of each other as a result.

The deceased’s cause of death has not been made public. Four people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Residents and businesses on the street have been ordered to vacate until further notice.

‘Injuries and deaths are expected to change quickly,’ said a fire officer.

According to online data, the address is the location of Enterprise Ann Parking. It is a four-story structure.

The incident has been communicated to Mayor Eric Adams. The parking garage is located near New York City Hall. A news release warned New Yorkers to expect nighttime commute delays.

Christopher Marte, a member of the New York City Council, tweeted that “a few people are stuck in a lift in the building.”

At the time of writing, firemen were unable to enter the building due to the risk of further collapse.

Pace University has cancelled all classes and evacuated its nearby campus as a result of the incident.

