At Least One Person Has Been Killed And Four Others Were Injured After A Parking Garage In New York City Collapsed, Prompting Officials To Warn That The Death And Injury Toll Might ‘change Swiftly’ And To Ask Neighbouring Buildings To Evacuate.

At least one person was killed and four others were injured after a parking garage in New York City collapsed, prompting officials to warn that the death and injury toll might ‘change swiftly’ and to ask neighbouring buildings to evacuate.

At 4:15 p.m., the event occurred at 57 Ann Street, between Nassau and William Streets in lower Manhattan.

In the immediate aftermath of the collapse, video shows a woman yelling, ‘Get out!’

The deceased’s cause of death has not been made public. Four people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Robot navigates shattered glass and other debris and enters the collapsed garage in Lower Manhattan. As a drone surveys the devastation from above. pic.twitter.com/vBuRUiHcUD — Erasmo Guerra (@erasmoguerra) April 18, 2023

Residents and businesses on the street have been ordered to vacate until further notice.

‘Injuries and deaths are expected to change quickly,’ said a fire officer.

According to online data, the address is the location of Enterprise Ann Parking. It is a four-story structure.

The incident has been communicated to Mayor Eric Adams. The parking garage is located near New York City Hall. A news release warned New Yorkers to expect nighttime commute delays.

Christopher Marte, a member of the New York City Council, tweeted that “a few people are stuck in a lift in the building.”

At the time of writing, firemen were unable to enter the building due to the risk of further collapse.

Pace University has cancelled all classes and evacuated its nearby campus as a result of the incident.