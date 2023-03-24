Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING At Londonderry Crown Court today, two brothers were sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison for the murder of Karol Kelly

At Londonderry Crown Court today, two brothers were sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison for the murder of Karol Kelly

by uknip247

Mr Kelly was stabbed and died in Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, March 4, 2018. Sean Anderson, 24, received a 17-year sentence, while Gary Anderson, 25, received a 15-year sentence. Karol Kelly, 35, was stabbed after an altercation at a house in the city’s Grafton Street neighbourhood. “Mr Kelly, accompanied by another man, had gone to the Andersons’ home to confront the brothers,” Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said. When he left the address, he was pursued and viciously attacked by the defendants, who had armed themselves with kitchen knives. He died as a result of multiple wounds, including stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. This was a brutal attack that killed a young man and left five children without a father. It’s been more than five years since this tragic event, and the family is understandably heartbroken and bereft. They’ve had to go over every detail of such a cruel, senseless, and irreversible attack again and again. Today, my thoughts are with them. “All I can hope is that today’s outcome allows them to begin their grieving process.” I also hope that it sends a strong message that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice, where they will be held accountable for their actions, and that no one should take the law into their own hands.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed response officers called after machete concerns in Homerton

Progress towards TB elimination has stalled

UK and Albania outline £4 billion ambition for closer export ties

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a large barn alight on Heartenoak Road, Hawkhurst, near Cranbrook

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital following a crash in Beckenham

Detectives investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in east London have charged a teenager with attempted murder

A dangerous driver was brought to a halt after taking cops on a high-speed chase through five villages

British Ambassador Jill Morris CMG officially starts her tour as British Ambassador to Turkiye

Ryan, 28, has been #missing from his home in #SladeGreen #Bexley since 8 March

Please help officers find 13 year old Emelia

The recent conviction of David Young, a previously convicted sex offender, highlights the dangers of individuals posing as police officers to prey on vulnerable...

A 15-year-old girl died this morning after being electrocuted on a live railway line

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More