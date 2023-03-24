At Londonderry Crown Court today, two brothers were sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison for the murder of Karol Kelly

Mr Kelly was stabbed and died in Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, March 4, 2018. Sean Anderson, 24, received a 17-year sentence, while Gary Anderson, 25, received a 15-year sentence. Karol Kelly, 35, was stabbed after an altercation at a house in the city’s Grafton Street neighbourhood. “Mr Kelly, accompanied by another man, had gone to the Andersons’ home to confront the brothers,” Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said. When he left the address, he was pursued and viciously attacked by the defendants, who had armed themselves with kitchen knives. He died as a result of multiple wounds, including stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. This was a brutal attack that killed a young man and left five children without a father. It’s been more than five years since this tragic event, and the family is understandably heartbroken and bereft. They’ve had to go over every detail of such a cruel, senseless, and irreversible attack again and again. Today, my thoughts are with them. “All I can hope is that today’s outcome allows them to begin their grieving process.” I also hope that it sends a strong message that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice, where they will be held accountable for their actions, and that no one should take the law into their own hands.”