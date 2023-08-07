Weather

Attempted Burglary in Milton Road: Suspect Arrested – Latest Updates

Attempted Burglary in Milton Road: Suspect Arrested - Latest Updates
uknip247

Witnesses are sought after an attempted burglary was reported at a house in Swanscombe

Just after 4.20am on Friday 4 August 2023, Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Milton Road.

Patrols attended the scene where an attempted burglary was reported. A car that was seen to leave the area was pursued and two men exited the vehicle after it came to a halt in Milton Street.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody. He has since been bailed until November, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call the Kent Police appeal line on 01474 366375, quoting reference 04-0152.

Residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time, are asked to check for relevant footage.

News for Kent

