Attempted murder charge after ‘serious assault’ in Henfield

A suspect has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Henfield on Saturday (4 February).

Officers were called to a house in Henfield Common South at around 11.25pm to reports of two men having been assaulted.

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries and have since been discharged.

Lee Tidy, 23, of North Mead, Henfield, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on 7 March.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, however anyone who has information is urged to come forward.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Darwin.