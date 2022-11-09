Attempted murder charge following disturbance in Meopham

Detectives have charged a man following a disturbance in Meopham in which one person died and another was seriously injured.

Kent Police was called to the Cricketers Inn on Wrotham Road shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday 5 November 2022.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and located two men who had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds.

One of the casualties, 35-year-old Craig Allen from Marden, died at the scene and the other, aged 50 and from Meopham, was taken to hospital for treatment where he was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been discharged and taken into custody as enquiries continue.

Several hours after the incident officers arrested a second man, 29-year-old Miguel Batista, who is alleged to have attacked the 50-year-old. He has since been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 9 November.

The men involved are believed to be known to each another and, at this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Can you help?

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 46/215074/22.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.