Authorities have charged seven people for participating in an attack against United Nations peacekeepers that killed soldier Seán Rooney in mid-December, a judicial official has said

Private Rooney, from Ireland was aged 23, when he was killed and three others were injured on 14 December, when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the south of the Mediterranean country, a stronghold of the powerful Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah.

One of those injured was 23-year-old Trooper Shane Kearney also from Ireland . He suffered blunt force trauma to the head in the attack.

He has since returned home for treatment.

UNIFIL urged Beirut to ensure a swift investigation , the first violent death of one of its peacekeepers in nearly eight years.

Seven bullets pierced the UN vehicle, one hitting the driver, judicial sources said.

Only one of the seven charged is in custody, who was handed over to the army by Hezbollah last month.

That person was charged “with killing the Irish soldier and attempting to kill his three comrades by shooting them with a machine gun”, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they did not have permission to speak to the media.

The judge also charged six fugitives “for uttering threats with an illegal weapon, destroying the UNIFIL vehicle and intimidating its passengers”, the official added.

UNIFIL, made up of some 10,000 peacekeepers, has been deployed since 1978 to act as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, which remain technically in a state of war.