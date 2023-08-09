Authorities Release Images of Suspect in Series of Bus Exposure Incidents

Authorities have released images of an individual they are keen to speak to regarding a series of exposure incidents that have occurred on buses over a span of 15 months. The exposures transpired on February 8 and August 7, 2022, as well as on consecutive days on May 16 and 17, 2023. All of these incidents unfolded on bus routes in the Harrow and Wembley areas.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Brown from the Met Police Roads and Transport Policing Command emphasised the significance of the case, stating, “Exposure is treated as a serious offence and no one should be made to feel uncomfortable when using public transport.” DS Brown urged anyone who recognises the man depicted in the released images to come forward and provide information to the police.

As the investigations continue, authorities encourage individuals who may have witnessed the incidents or have information that could aid in identifying the suspect to reach out. Those with pertinent details can contact the police directly at 101 or tweet @MetCC, referencing case number CAD7777/17May. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.