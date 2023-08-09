Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Authorities Release Images of Suspect in Series of Bus Exposure Incidents

Authorities Release Images of Suspect in Series of Bus Exposure Incidents
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Authorities have released images of an individual they are keen to speak to regarding a series of exposure incidents that have occurred on buses over a span of 15 months. The exposures transpired on February 8 and August 7, 2022, as well as on consecutive days on May 16 and 17, 2023. All of these incidents unfolded on bus routes in the Harrow and Wembley areas.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Brown from the Met Police Roads and Transport Policing Command emphasised the significance of the case, stating, “Exposure is treated as a serious offence and no one should be made to feel uncomfortable when using public transport.” DS Brown urged anyone who recognises the man depicted in the released images to come forward and provide information to the police.

As the investigations continue, authorities encourage individuals who may have witnessed the incidents or have information that could aid in identifying the suspect to reach out. Those with pertinent details can contact the police directly at 101 or tweet @MetCC, referencing case number CAD7777/17May. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Posted in

News for London

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

iPhone Users Urged to Change Buried Setting to Prevent Mobile Fraud

BREAKING

Teens target two men near Shoreham Railway Station

BREAKING

Update on Victim of Russell Street British Museum Stabbing Revealed

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes off Tunisia: 41 Feared Dead

BREAKING

Tragedy in Malvern: Elderly Woman Fatally Struck by Car, Ongoing Investigation

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

iPhone Users Urged to Change Buried Setting to Prevent Mobile Fraud

BREAKING

Stay Compliant and Avoid Fines: Essential Guide to Air Quality Stickers for UK Drivers in France

BREAKING

Phillip Schofield Slashes Price of London Home Amidst Controversy

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.