Benjamin Hellon, 28, of Ladbroke Close, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A controlled substance, namely cocaine and heroin.

On Monday (13/6), he was sentenced to three years in prison for the drug offences and nine months in prison for violating a suspended sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On February 8, this year, Hellon was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Dunsham Lane in Aylesbury, and he was arrested after a quantity of drugs were discovered.

Officers then searched Hellon’s home and discovered £640 worth of heroin and £380 worth of crack cocaine, as well as a large amount of cash.

“The Aylesbury Stronghold team will relentlessly pursue and prosecute drug dealers who cause untold harm in our communities,” said PC Levi Fensom of the Aylesbury police station’s Stronghold Team.

“We will continue to pursue those who seek to exploit vulnerable people, and I hope this conviction serves as a warning to others who seek to profit from criminality.”