Back to 60 Movement’ Seeks Justice for Women Affected by Pension Age Changes

On the 5th and 6th of June, a significant legal battle will unfold as the ‘Back to 60 Movement’ takes the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to the High Court over changes to the pension age for women. The campaign aims to restore the right to retire at 60 for women who have worked and paid their National Insurance contributions, challenging the current delay in pension payout until the age of 66.

In recent years, the pension age for women born in the sixties has been raised, leading to significant concerns and financial challenges for many affected individuals. The ‘Back to 60 Movement’ has tirelessly campaigned for justice, successfully winning the right to a Judicial Review of the case. Led by Michael Mansfield QC, the movement will present their argument in the High Court, advocating for the rights of the 3.9 million women affected by the non-consultation in raising the pensionable age.

Despite the significance of this legal battle, it is disheartening to note the lack of media coverage surrounding the upcoming proceedings. The ‘Back to 60 Movement’ and its supporters are determined to raise awareness about the case, highlighting the importance of ensuring justice for the affected women who have worked and contributed to the National Insurance system.

The outcome of the Judicial Review has the potential to significantly impact the lives of the women involved, offering them the opportunity to retire at 60, as they had originally anticipated. The campaign seeks to rectify the alleged lack of consultation in raising the pensionable age to 66 and above, aiming to address the financial hardships faced by these women due to the delayed pension payout.

It is crucial that the public is made aware of this significant event taking place on the 5th and 6th of June. The outcome of the case has far-reaching implications for the affected women and could potentially reshape retirement expectations and financial stability for millions.

The ‘Back to 60 Movement’ and their legal team are hopeful that justice will prevail, ensuring that the voices of the affected women are heard and their rights are upheld. By raising awareness about this important legal battle, it is hoped that public support and understanding will grow, further bolstering the movement’s efforts to secure a favourable outcome.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the ‘Back to 60 Movement’ remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice. The significance of this case cannot be understated, as it addresses the fundamental rights and financial security of a large group of women who have contributed to society throughout their working lives.

Let us collectively support the ‘Back to 60 Movement’ in their quest for justice, ensuring that the concerns and rights of these women are brought to the forefront. The outcome of this case will have a lasting impact on the lives of millions, and it is our duty to shine a light on this important moment in our society.