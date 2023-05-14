Bales of Trouble: Hay Spillage Spurs Road Closure on A272 at Cowfold leaves person injured

Road Closure on A272 in Cowfold as Tractor Spills Hay Bales, Causing Traffic Disruption

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed earlier this afternoon following an incident where a tractor spilled its load of hay bales onto the road. The incident resulted in significant traffic disruption in both directions as authorities worked to clear the scene.

An unexpected turn of events unfolded along the A272 near Cowfold as a tractor transporting a considerable number of hay bales encountered difficulties, leading to a spillage onto the road. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the incident occurred during the afternoon, causing hay bales to tumble off the trailer and scatter across the roadway. It’s understood that one person has been taken by air ambulance to hospitlal for treatment.

The aftermath of the spillage resulted in an immediate response from authorities, who swiftly closed the affected section of the A272 to ensure public safety and facilitate the cleanup process. The closure caused substantial disruption to traffic in both directions, with drivers being diverted to alternative routes while the incident was being resolved.