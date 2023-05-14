Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Bales of Trouble: Hay Spillage Spurs Road Closure on A272 at Cowfold leaves person injured

Bales of Trouble: Hay Spillage Spurs Road Closure on A272 at Cowfold leaves person injured

by
Bales Of Trouble: Hay Spill Spurs Road Closure On A272cat Cowfold

Road Closure on A272 in Cowfold as Tractor Spills Hay Bales, Causing Traffic Disruption

The A272 in Cowfold was temporarily closed earlier this afternoon following an incident where a tractor spilled its load of hay bales onto the road. The incident resulted in significant traffic disruption in both directions as authorities worked to clear the scene.

An unexpected turn of events unfolded along the A272 near Cowfold as a tractor transporting a considerable number of hay bales encountered difficulties, leading to a spillage onto the road. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the incident occurred during the afternoon, causing hay bales to tumble off the trailer and scatter across the roadway. It’s understood that one person has been taken by air ambulance to hospitlal for treatment.

The aftermath of the spillage resulted in an immediate response from authorities, who swiftly closed the affected section of the A272 to ensure public safety and facilitate the cleanup process. The closure caused substantial disruption to traffic in both directions, with drivers being diverted to alternative routes while the incident was being resolved.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Water Supply Disruption Leaves Customers Without Water in West Sussex

Tottenham Live updates: Double Stabbing Rocks Chicken Shop on West Green Road, Tottenham N15

Massive Fire Engulfs Cobbs Yard in Ash Vale, Aldershot – Surrey Fire and Rescue Service on Scene

Thamesmead Live updates: Man Airlifted to Hospital After Stabbing Incident on Bentham Road, SE28

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ashford Industrial Premises

Police issue an update: Investigation Underway as Police Treat Death as Unexpected in Sidcup

Man Stabbed on Clapham High Street, Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Crystal Palace Park Live Updates: London Air Ambulance Dispatched to Crystal Palace Park Following Stabbing of 14-Year-Old Boy

Snapchat Users Threaten to Delete App Over Controversial AI Chatbot

Murder Investigation Underway as Woman’s Body Found in Ash Residence

Tragedy Strikes as 15-Year-Old Boy Dies in Thetford Collision

Urgent Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from Thamesmead

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.