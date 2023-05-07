Bank Holiday blood bath continues as two stabbed afterknife brawl in South east London

Police were called at 2.58am on Sunday, 7 May to Elephant Road, Elephant and Castle, SE1 following a report of a fight involving a number of males.

Officers attended and on arrival found two males with stab wounds and other significant injuries.

They were all taken to the hospital where they remain. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been four arrests at this time; enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet@MetCC quoting 959/07May.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.