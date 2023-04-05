If you’re spending the Bank Holiday weekend in Southend, our officers will be on patrol across the city to keep you safe.

And our message to residents and to visitors is to enjoy yourself – but don’t do anything to put you or others in danger.

Officers will be visible across the city throughout the days and evenings in order to deal with any incidents. If you behave anti-socially or commit crime, we will take the strongest possible action against you.

We are also aware of two gatherings, which have not been officially organised but are planned to take place in the city on Easter Monday, 10 April.

In response, Southend-on-Sea City Council has made arrangements to direct anyone on a motorbike to the Eastern Esplanade car park, formerly known as the Gas Works.

We are also aware that an unrelated car cruise event may be taking place in the same area on Monday evening.

Dispersal order in place

As part of our preparation for both events, a dispersal order has been authorised which will allow officers to order people suspected of acting or driving or riding a vehicle antisocially to leave the area.

Bank Holiday Policing Plans For Southend

Anyone who refuses that request could be arrested.

The decision to pre-authorise the order has been taken having considered issues we have dealt with over the course of several years, including reports of dangerous and careless behaviour.

The order covers the area shown in the map, which encompasses Eastern Esplanade, Marine Parade and Western Esplanade, Southchurch Avenue and Victoria Road. It will be in place between 9am on Monday 10 April and 3am on Tuesday 11 April.

Chief Superintendent Andy Waldie said:

“I have made the decision to authorise a dispersal order primarily to make sure anyone enjoying a day in Southend on Monday can do just that – enjoy themselves. We want people to be able to do that without feeling harassed or alarmed. We want people to feel safe whilst enjoying their time in Southend.

“We know Southend is a frequent destination for bikers and car enthusiasts; the vast majority of whom add to the atmosphere in the city. But we also know events such as these have led to disorder and antisocial behaviour in the past.

“Speaking bluntly, we won’t tolerate that behaviour and anyone who refuses to leave the area if they are asked is likely to be arrested. Equally, if you are committing crime or causing harassment, alarm, or distress to people in the city, you will be dealt with in the strongest possible way.”

Ch Supt Waldie added:

“We will of course have an appropriate policing plan in place and so the public can expect to see officers out across the city. They’ll be there to deal with any incidents which do take place.

“Equally, if you do have any concerns, please approach those officers, and speak to them. I can’t emphasis this enough; they aren’t there to dampen spirits; they are there to help you and keep the city safe this Bank Holiday weekend.”