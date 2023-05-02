Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Barking Live: First Pictures showing the scene that has left a man in critical condition after being stabbed in East London

A Man Is In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In East London

The event occurred near the intersection of North Street, Whiting Avenue, and George Street in Barking.

On Monday, May 1st, about 10.10 p.m., emergency services were called.

A Man Is In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In East London

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered a 22-year-old man with stab wounds.

Police are presently investigating what happened on North Street.”Police were called to North Street, near the junction with Whiting Avenue and George Street, at 22.10hrs on Monday, 1 May, to reports of a stabbing,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

Officers were there, as were paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).A 22-year-old male with stab wounds was discovered.

He was treated on the scene before being sent to the hospital. His condition has been determined to be life-threatening. A crime scene has been set up. No arrests have been made.”

