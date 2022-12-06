Baroness Mone, a Tory peer, is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords to “clear her name” following allegations about her connections to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic

The news broke as Labour prepared to sue the government for records pertaining to the awarding of contracts to PPE Medpro.

Lady Mone has denied reports that she profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after recommending it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

The peer, who founded the lingerie company Ultimo, claimed the allegations were “unjustly” levelled against her.

“With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the unjustly levelled allegations,” her office said in a statement.

Lady Mone will not be able to attend House sittings, vote on any proceedings, or claim any allowance while on leave.

Labour will introduce a humble address motion later on Tuesday to force a binding Commons vote to secure the release of contract documents.

Tory MPs are unlikely to be ordered to vote against the motion, which would require the contracts to be handed over to the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

The Lords standards watchdog is looking into Baroness Mone’s alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, but the investigation has been halted “while the matter is under investigation by the police or another agency as part of a criminal investigation.”

According to the Guardian, the Tory peer and her children received £29 million from the company’s profits last week.

Lady Mone has consistently denied having any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously stated that she is “in no way connected to PPE Medpro.”