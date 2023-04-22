Barry Humphries, a comedian best known for originating the character Dame Edna Everage, passed away at the age of 89 from complications following surgery

The renowned Australian entertainer had just recently been discharged from the hospital when he experienced a health setback and had to be readmitted.

John Barry Humphries, who was born on February 17, 1934, in Melbourne, has always loved acting and dressing up.

Despite having wealthy parents, Humphries later said that he was primarily allowed to amuse himself.

He admitted to spending hours in his backyard playing with a dressing-up box during an interview.

Humphries initially enrolled at the University of Melbourne to study law, philosophy, and visual arts but left early to focus on his work.

He frequently pulled odd pranks as part of his art, such as eating his own “vomit” while acting it out.

When Humphries invented the character that would make him renowned throughout the world, he was only 21 years old.

Mrs. Norm Everage made her acting debut in 1955 while on tour with the newly established Melbourne Theatre Company.

He made multiple film and television appearances as Dame Edna and also authored several books.

The character gained worldwide fame for her purple hair and cat-eye glasses.

In 1959, Humphries relocated to London, where he made friends with notable British writers and comedians like Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, and Spike Milligan.

He wrote for the mocking publication Private Eye and performed at Peter Cook’s nightclub The Establishment in London.

Humphries also made appearances in Oliver! and Maggie May, two West End musicals.

He claimed that the inspiration for his most well-known persona came from both his mother and the “provincial mayoresses” he encountered when touring a local theatre.

He then revealed that the name Edna was inspired by his cherished nanny from his youth.

She has proven to be indestructible and a very effective mouthpiece, Humphries remarked of Edna in an interview with The Guardian from last year. For instance, she is able to voice views on political correctness that I am unable to.

Humphries co-founded the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 1987 in his native Australia.

His name was controversially taken off a trophy in 2018 after outcry over comments he made regarding trans people.

He asked The Spectator, “How many different types of restrooms can you have? And it’s very wicked when mad teachers promote it to kids.

He also referred to Caitlyn Jenner, a well-known trans woman, as “a publicity-seeking ratbag” and referred to gender reassignment surgery as “self-mutilation” in 2016.

He later asserted, however, that the remarks were “grossly misinterpreted”.

Humphries leaves behind his four children and fourth wife Lizzie Spender.

He had two daughters and two sons from his previous marriages when he wed Spender in 1990.

Humphries revealed the secret to his lengthy union with Spender by saying, “I’m a little smarter now. I’m not a very easy person to be married to, the truth be told.