Basildon Man jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child

Emlyn Hann, 31 of Goldings Crescent, Basildon appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, 16 March where he was sentenced to four years in prison and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after pleading guilty of multiple sexual offences against a child.

Essex Police were approached by a brave victim in October 2020, who disclosed they had been subjected to multiple sexual assaults when they were a child.

Hann was identified as the main suspect and bought in for an interview.

After a strong investigation by Essex Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, Mann was charged with one count of sexual assault of a child, two counts of rape of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 years.

In November last year, Mann pleaded guilty to all offences. He appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, 16 March where he was sentenced to four years in prison. He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite Sexual Notification Order.

Following the sentence, the victim’s family expressed their thanks and gratitude to the investigation team for their hard work and dedication throughout the investigation and for the support offered to them.

Detective Constable Louise Poole from Essex Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team said “I would like to thank the victim for having the courage to come forward and put their trust in Essex Police in helping them receive the justice they deserve.

“The defendant took many aspects of their life childhood because of the abuse they suffered. I urge anyone who is in fear about speaking out, to confide in someone you can trust.

“You will be supported and we will help you. Children have the right to know that they will be kept safe, no matter how much power and control their abuser might have over them. I just hope that this sentence will provide the victim and their family some form of closure”.

Synergy Essex provides support and guidance for survivors of sexual and sexual abuse across Essex. The Essex Rape Crisis Partnership is formed of three organisations:

CARA (Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse) who cover mid and north Essex

SERICC (Rape and Sexual Abuse Specialist Service) who cover South and West Essex

SOS Rape Crisis who cover Southend, Castle Point and Rochford

Survivors can self-refer and receive emotional support, specialist sexual violence and abuse counselling and or specialist advocacy services, no matter when the sexual violence or abuse occurred. In addition to this, they also offer support to survivor’s loved ones.

For more information about how to get support, visit their website: Sexual violence support and advice Essex (synergyessex.org.uk)