Battle Vape shop owner taken to hospital with stab wounds

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Battle on Tuesday morning (7 February).

Emergency services attended a Vape shop in Old Ladies Court, near Battle High Street, at around 10.30am.

A 21-year-old man from Battle suffered serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed.

He was taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings where he remains in a stable condition.

The same shop was broken into overnight on Sunday it is not known yet if the crimes are connected and a full investigation is now underway by officers from Sussex Police.

The victim’s sister said on social media “My brother was stabbed today after his shop was robbed on Sunday night.” She went on to say “her brother’s face was battered and two stab wounds to the leg needed stitches.”

Detective Sergeant Rob Tillyer said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our officers are in the process of carrying out extensive enquiries.

“I would like to reassure the public that tackling serious violence like this remains a high priority for the force and a thorough investigation is underway.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information which could help police with their investigation is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 378 of 07/02.