Bayern Munich, the German football club, has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game due to his altercation with Leroy Sane after the recent Champions League loss to Manchester City

As a result, Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for the upcoming game against 1899 Hoffenheim, and he will also receive a fine from the club.

The incident occurred after Bayern Munich’s defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. The two players were seen arguing on the pitch in the dying stages of the game, and the situation escalated quickly. Mane has since been suspended from one match, and the club has declined to comment on the situation.

Mane has been struggling to find his form this season since joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool in 2022. Although he scored six goals in his first seven matches in all competitions for Bayern, he has not scored since October, and he has had six goals ruled out for offside, which is a Bundesliga record. Mane suffered a leg injury during a match against Werder Bremen in November, which kept him out of both Senegal’s World Cup campaign and nine club matches.

Bayern Munich’s chief executive, Oliver Kahn, acknowledged Mane’s struggles, stating that he is still looking for himself after having a lot of competition for starting spots. Despite being available for Wednesday’s return leg against Manchester City, it seems unlikely that Mane’s absence from the upcoming game and suspension for misconduct will have any significant impact on the overall outcome of the game.