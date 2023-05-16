BBC and Red Seam Announce Star-Studded Cast for Gripping Drama Series “The Way”

The BBC and Red Seam have unveiled the stellar cast for their highly anticipated drama series, “The Way.” Created by acclaimed writer James Graham, directed by Michael Sheen, and co-created by Sheen, Graham, and Adam Curtis, the three-part series is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline. Filming has just begun in Port Talbot, Wales, marking an exciting milestone for the production.

Leading the cast are esteemed actors Steffan Rhodri, Mali Harries, Sophie Melville, Callum Scott Howells, and the talented Michael Sheen. Together, they portray the Driscoll family, an ordinary yet compelling group who find themselves entangled in a series of extraordinary events that reverberate throughout their hometown. Maja Laskowska joins the cast as a young woman caught up in the family’s journey.

Luke Evans takes on the role of Hogwood, a relentless mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, while Tom Cullen, Danny Sapani, Mark Lewis Jones, Paul Rhys, Erin Richards, Aneurin Barnard, Catherine Ayers, Jonathan Nefydd, Matthew Aubrey, and Andria Doherty deliver powerful performances in key supporting roles. Child actor Teilo James Le Masurier makes his screen debut as Rhys, the Driscolls’ four-year-old grandson.

“The Way” is an ambitious and thought-provoking series that delves into the social and political turmoil of the present day. It imagines a civil uprising originating in a small industrial town, forcing the Driscolls to flee their homeland and confront the uncertainties of an unknown future. The series explores themes of memory, identity, and the profound choices individuals face when confronted with impossible circumstances.

Director, co-creator, and executive producer Michael Sheen expressed his gratitude for the talented ensemble cast, praising their exceptional acting abilities. Sheen remarked, “We’ve always had so much acting talent here in Wales, and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to tell this extraordinary story with the very best at work today.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, expressed her delight at the commencement of filming, highlighting the collective efforts of the immensely talented team to bring this unique and highly entertaining story to the screen. She emphasized that the Driscoll family’s lives are about to undergo a transformative journey.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, commended the team behind “The Way,” emphasizing the vibrant drama production landscape in Wales. He lauded the collaboration with the talented team and expressed confidence that audiences will be enthralled by the captivating story unfolding on their screens.

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director of Creative Wales, emphasized the significance of the series for the Welsh screen industry. He highlighted the successful partnership between Creative Wales and the BBC, which has facilitated the creation of quality content featuring Welsh talent and uniquely Welsh stories.

“The Way” promises to be a captivating and emotionally charged drama, showcasing the talents of an exceptional cast and the collaborative efforts of the BBC and Red Seam. As anticipation builds, audiences eagerly await the series’ release, eagerly anticipating the captivating narrative that lies ahead.