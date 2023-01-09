Bbc Asian Network Has Announced Nikita Kanda As The New Host Of The Breakfast Show

Nikita first joined Asian Network in 2021 as a Saturday afternoon host, before she temporarily hosted the Breakfast show since July. During her short time she has become the soundtrack to the nation’s mornings with her bright and energetic personality. She has interviewed stars including Akon, Nadia Hussain and Paul Choudhry and even ate crickets live on air.

Nikita says: ”I’m really excited to be taking on the breakfast show permanently. It’s the only job that I have ever jumped out of bed at 4am for because I love radio. Every day is different you never know what you’re going to get.

“Over the last few months, the listeners have become my best friends. I don’t know what I would do without them as they provide the endless daily laughs and banter and are the main focus of the show. I can’t wait to get stuck in to more ‘Kanda Chaos’ as my producers like to call it. Just make sure to join in for this crazy ride, I promise you it will be a lot of FUN!”

There are also two new exciting on-demand shows launching on BBC Sounds:

Asian Network Motivation

A brand new high-energy show focused on health and fitness and motivation, that will feature the best Bollywood, Pop, Dance, Hip Hop and Bhangra mixes – making it the perfect accompaniment for the gym, a workout or a much-needed boost.

Asian Network Celebrates

A brand new series paying homage to some of the greatest artists and icons from worlds of South Asian music, film and more. Expect exclusive live performances and archive interviews packed into 60 minute bundles.

Head of Asian Network Ahmed Hussain says: “Nikita’s done a great job covering for the past six months, and I’m really pleased we can now say that she will permanently be part of everyone’s morning routine! I’m looking forward to a lot more laughs and our listeners getting involved in the show. It’s going to be an exciting time.

“I’m also really pleased to announce our new titles made especially for audiences to consume whenever they want. Asian Network Motivation will do exactly as it does on the tin, with some great beats to get you up and motivated. Asian Network Celebrates is a chance for us to showcase some of the biggest South Asian legends for our listeners to consume at any time!”

Asian Network Motivation will be available from March on BBC Sounds. Asian Network Celebrates will start available from April on BBC Sounds.

Asian Network Breakfast with Nikita is on Monday to Friday from 7am – 10am, followed by Asian Network Certified with Nikita from 11am.