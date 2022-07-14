Coming up, The Roads To Freedom, which will be broadcast on the BBC for the first time since the 1970s, will confirm BBC Four’s position as a destination for discovering the most distinctive content from the BBC’s rich archive. The seminal drama based on Jean-Paul Sartre’s novels will air on Wednesday, July 27th, and will be introduced by Colin Baker, who played Claude in his first TV appearance.

Furthermore, BBC Four has announced that more archive gems will air later this year, many of which haven’t been seen on BBC network television in several years. They include Dennis Potter’s musical The Singing Detective, the BBC adaptation of Richard Llewellyn’s How Green Was My Valley, and the drama adaptation of John Le Carre’s classic story Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – plus, in the novel’s 90th anniversary year, the 1970s series Sunset Song from BBC Scotland, with introductions from Vivien Heilbron and Moira Armstrong.

Previously announced BBC Four celebrations of the BBC centenary include a landmark coming-of-age drama set in South London in the 1970s. A Man From The Sun, a 1956 early television exploration of the difficulties faced by West Indian immigrants in Britain; Our Friends In The North, a drama about four friends from Newcastle-upon-Tyne with an introduction from Christopher Eccleston; and The Billy Plays, which was part of the BBC’s Play For Today series.