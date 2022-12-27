Bbc’s Strictly Come Dancing Was The Most Popular Show On Christmas Day With 5.4 Million Viewers

BBC secured the top six most watched programmes, and seven out of the top ten as audiences turned to the BBC across the day for an outstanding range of programmes across drama, comedy and entertainment.

BBC One was the biggest channel of the day and grew its share year on year, commanding over a quarter of all broadcast viewing overall. BBC One was also bigger than the whole SVOD market combined on Christmas Day on TV.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: “Winning the Christmas Day ratings caps off an incredible centenary year of world class content on the BBC.

“In a time of so much competition and choice, the BBC continues to be the UK’s entertainment destination on Christmas Day.”

The King’s Christmas Broadcast

BBC One

8.1

2 – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

BBC One

5.4

3 – Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel

BBC One

4.8

4 – Call the Midwife

BBC One

4.5

5 – Aladdin

BBC One

4.4

6 Ghosts Christmas Special

BBC One

3.9

7 – Doc Martin

ITV

3.3

8 – EastEnders

BBC One

3.2

9 – Coronation Street

ITV

2.8

10 – Ant and Dec

ITV

2.7