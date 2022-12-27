Tuesday, December 27, 2022
BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing was the most popular show on Christmas Day with 5.4 million viewers

BBC secured the top six most watched programmes, and seven out of the top ten as audiences turned to the BBC across the day for an outstanding range of programmes across drama, comedy and entertainment.
BBC One was the biggest channel of the day and grew its share year on year, commanding over a quarter of all broadcast viewing overall. BBC One was also bigger than the whole SVOD market combined on Christmas Day on TV.
Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: “Winning the Christmas Day ratings caps off an incredible centenary year of world class content on the BBC.
“In a time of so much competition and choice, the BBC continues to be the UK’s entertainment destination on Christmas Day.”
The King’s Christmas Broadcast
BBC One
8.1
2 – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
BBC One
5.4
3 – Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel
BBC One
4.8
4 – Call the Midwife
BBC One
4.5
5 – Aladdin
BBC One
4.4
6 Ghosts Christmas Special
BBC One
3.9
7 – Doc Martin
ITV
3.3
8 – EastEnders
BBC One
3.2
9 – Coronation Street
ITV
2.8
10 – Ant and Dec
ITV
2.7

