Bedfordshire Police have launched a double murder investigation after two men were killed and a third was seriously injured in Houghton Regis early this morning

At 1.18 a.m., police responded to reports of a man being hit by a vehicle on Tithe Farm Road. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered three men with stab wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was taken to the hospital and is still in serious but stable condition.

Although police have yet to formally identify the victims, specially trained officers are assisting family members.

A large police presence remains in town as investigations are conducted to determine the full scope of the incident and identify those responsible. Additional patrols will be deployed in the town in the coming days.

“This was a horrific incident that resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries,” said Detective Superintendent Carl Foster of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. I understand how concerning this will be for residents, but based on what we know so far, we believe this is a contained incident with no wider public threat.

“There can be no justification for such violence, and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.” The area was fairly crowded at the time, and I would encourage anyone who witnessed what happened or anything leading up to it to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, use the online reporting tool at http://www.beds.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.