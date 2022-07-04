An “inferno” was caused by a gas explosion at a block of flats on Redwood Grove in Bedford, and many residents were evacuated. The blaze on Redwood Grove in Bedford was described as a “major incident” by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, while a local resident said they saw one person leap from a second-floor window to escape the burning building.

According to Bedfordshire Police, two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, as emergency services responded to the fire at the three-story block of 20 flats, which caused the roof to collapse.

According to the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS), three people were admitted to hospitals, one of whom was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with leg injuries. The other two were taken to Bedford South Wing Hospital with smoke inhalation, one of whom was a firefighter.

Bedfordshire Police said officers, firefighters, and ambulances were still on the scene shortly after midday on Monday. “(The fire) has engulfed the entire building, causing a large portion of the roof to collapse,” the statement said.

“Bedford Borough Council has established an emergency assistance centre at the John Bunyan Centre in Bedford for people who have been evacuated and require assistance.” An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated, and we are working as quickly as possible to get people back into their homes.”

“We were called at 9.33am today to a significant fire at a block of flats in Redwood Grove, Bedford,” an EEAS spokesman said. The scene was visited by three ambulances, the hazardous area response team, a tactical commander, three operations managers, and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

“One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment of leg injuries, while two others, including a firefighter, were transported to Bedford Hospital South Wing for smoke inhalation.”

Nearby Shackleton Primary School was evacuated as a result of the fire, according to headteacher Andy George, who said in a statement: “Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school’s proximity to the incident.”

“All of the children are safe, and the school is cooperating with emergency services.” The school will reopen tomorrow.”