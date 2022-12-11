Just before 7.50 a.m. today (December 11), police were called to Barnfield Gardens for reports of a fight and a man with stab wounds.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital by police and the London Ambulance Service.

Officers were then alerted to the presence of a second injured man at a residence on Plumstead Common Road.

Before forcing entry, officers arrived and attempted to engage with a man who was inside the property.

A 31-year-old man is believed to have fallen from a window shortly after they gained entry.

He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

He was then detained on suspicion of causing great bodily harm.

Plumstead Common Road and Bloomfield Road are currently closed while officers conduct investigations. Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 1809/11DEC.

“The incident has been reported to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.”

