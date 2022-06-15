Following a collision on the A6 near Duffield’s Burley Hill, a woman died and two men were seriously injured.

Just after 11.20 p.m. on Friday, June 3, emergency services were called to the crash, which involved two cars. The road was closed while officers dealt with the scene and conducted preliminary investigations.

Shirley Muirden (31) of Belper was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision. She died the next day, June 4, and has now been formally identified.

Shirley’s family is receiving assistance from specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

Two other men were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They are currently recuperating at home.

We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed it or have dashcam or CCTV footage.

If anyone has any information that could assist us with our investigations, please contact the Police at the non-emergency numbers quoting reference 22000318288.