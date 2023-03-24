Friday, March 24, 2023
Bembridge lifeboat launched after concerns for missing female

by uknip247
Bembridge Lifeboat Launched After Concerns

The Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) RNLB Alfred Albert Williams was launched at 1.20 pm Thursday 23rd March at the request of the UK (Solent) Coastguard) to assist the local Coastguard, Police teams and RNLI Portsmouth’s Atlantic 85 (RNLB Norma T), to assist in the search for a missing person last seen around the Portsmouth Southsea pier area.

When on the scene all Lifeboats quickly set about searching the local shorelines. Luckily after a brief search, the person of interest was safely located and confirmed to be with the Police. With the person being safe, all Lifeboats were stood down and returned to the station.

Weather conditions: good visibility for the search duration however upon returning to the station the weather deteriorated with a cold and rainy return.

The Alfred Albert Williams and crew were safely housed by 3:30 pm.

