Foakes, who scored 76 and 103 not out while keeping for 180 overs against Lancashire last week, was treated for stiffness during the game.

The decision to rest Foakes is thought to be precautionary in order to manage his workload ahead of England’s Ashes tour this summer.

Jonny Bairstow is also in the running for the wicketkeeper’s position and has asked Yorkshire if he can keep wicket for them when he recovers from a broken leg.