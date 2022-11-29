Best Online Brokers For Bitcoin Trading

Online cryptocurrency trading is increasingly becoming popular amongst people looking forward to earning money online. Though initially, the concept of cryptocurrency needed to be appreciated by the audience. It was considered a scam because the concept essentially discussed an intangible, online asset. No one would want to trust such a thing. However, with time, it has won the trust of investors and traders, who willingly use their hard-earned money to trade in cryptocurrency.

In 2022, cryptocurrency will be one of the most popular trading vehicles. This is especially true for Bitcoin, which is becoming popular among traders. What further makes it credible is that one of the most famous investors, Warren Buffett, has also talked about its popularity. As this currency is volatile, it can help you earn huge profits if the market goes in your favor.

Though bitcoin trading is easy, and you can do it yourself, consulting a broker makes things straightforward. Brokers recommend when to buy a bitcoin, in what quantity, and the right time to sell it. You can manage the bought cryptocurrency with the help of bitcoin trading software to start trading you can visit register for free. You should buy the bitcoins through a broker and then sell them with his suggestion.

When choosing a broker, you need to be careful. He must be an expert in the field and have good intuitive powers. You first need to check whether some trusted regulator regulates him or not. Alongside this, make a details comparison of the fees of various brokers, check the requirements for minimum deposit and ask for the features on which your account will be opened.

If you are looking for a trustworthy broker who will help you manage cryptocurrency trading and would ensure you make a profit out of the trading process rather than going to a loss, here are some of the best brokers you can opt for

1. eToro

Considering the traders’ reviews, eToro is currently the best bitcoin broker working for traders. It lets you initially invest a minimal amount, as low as ten dollars. However, gradually, you can go up to around $10,000 once you gain trust in crypto trading.

What sets it apart from others is the extensive range of markets you can trade. The company has extended its services and can cover various markets easily. Apart from this, this platform is highly user-friendly. The application is simple to use, and you can perform various tasks without confusion.

eToro also has a massive number of successful investors as examples. You can follow their route of investment and manner of decision-making. Copying them would help you gain a lot of profit through bitcoin trading.

2. CoinBase

Another rather famous and much-trusted bitcoin trading broker is Coinbase. It is a specialized crypto platform that lets you trade various cryptos efficiently. The most famous currencies traded on this platform are Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum.

As a part of this platform, you will have access to around a hundred cryptocurrencies. You can trade varied coins simultaneously and let them work in your favor. Also, you can easily store the cryptos in your vault and keep them safe for a long time.

However, you will have to pay a fee to perform transactions through Coinbase. This fee is contingent upon the size of the transaction you make.

3. Kraken

Despite being a relatively new brokerage platform, Kraken is gaining much popularity among traders. This exchange works in various currencies, and you can trade them easily. Mostly, the traders opt for bitcoin and Ethereum. However, Solana and Cardano are also becoming quite famous among traders.

You will get many benefits if you are an active trader. For instance, you can get a Kraken pro card to make various transactions free of cost.

Final Thoughts

Being on the safer side is a must when you are a bitcoin trader, especially if you have just started. You can get scammed and lose all your savings if you choose the wrong broker, which may demoralize you immensely. Hence, comparing the features of various bitcoin trading platforms is a must before picking one.