Betting on Sports in the UK: A Look at Consumer Rights and Protections

The UK has one of the world’s most sophisticated betting industries, built on decades of offering betting services of various types to a population that has enjoyed betting on sports throughout its history.

This industry has grown considerably in the internet era and a quick browse of online bookmakers’ reviews at https://legalbet.uk/ reveals that there is a huge range of choices out there for sports betting customers in the regulated UK market. Yet the expansion of the industry over the last 20 years has led to increasing concerns about the way that it operates and how well consumers are protected. So what is the state of consumer protection in the UK sports betting industry in 2023?

Respected Regulator

The good news for UK sports betting consumers is that the main regulator for the sports betting industry is one of the most widely respected regulators in the world. The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has had its problems, but it is regarded as one of the best gambling authorities around.

That’s why the starting point to protect yourself as a sports betting consumer is to only ever use sites that are licensed by the UKGC. This is not simply because unregulated sites can be associated with crime and with dubious operators, but also because a site that is UKGC-regulated is required to adhere to a wide range of rules that are put in place to protect customers.

Obtaining and keeping a UKGC licenсe requires an operator to follow a code of practice known as LCCP which provides in-depth rules and policies on a host of issues including:

Fraud prevention

Anti underage gambling

Anti money laundering

Advertising rules

Know your customer requirements

ID verification

Problem gambling

Issue resolution

Fair and transparent rules and regulations

As well as the LCCP – which is regularly updated – gambling companies have to work within the framework of legislation including the Gambling Act (2005), Consumer Rights Act (2015) and Trading Standards rules. Any operator that fails to meet the necessary standards can lose their licenсe.

Dispute Resolution

If you have a problem with a sports betting site, the first step is to try and resolve it with the operator, either through informal communication or through the site’s complaints procedure. While the UKGC recommend this as a first step, they offer access through their site to plenty of guidance on what is expected of operators and their responsibilities to customers, which can help you with your complaint.

If the issue is not resolved directly with the operator, the next stage is to go to an Alternative Dispute Resolution service (ADR). These organisations will attempt to find a solution by acting as an independent third party adjudicator between the customer and the betting operator. The UKGC also requires ADR providers to follow clear rules, to ensure that any dispute resolution is handled fairly and transparently.

Other Options for Betting Consumers

Another option if you are unhappy with the way that you have been treated by a bookmaker is to go to the Independent Betting Arbitration Service (IBAS). Most bookmakers are signed up to IBAS, which imposes strict rules of registration on operators, in addition to those laid down by the UKGC.

When you make a complaint to IBAS, your case will be considered by a panel of legal and betting industry experts who will consider whether the operator has broken the rules, regulations or policies they are required to stick to, and will make a final definitive judgment on the issue.

If your concern relates to any aspect of an operator’s advertising, you can also complain to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA). This organisation has taken a strong approach to industry malpractice in recent years and has the power to impose significant fines and other punishments on sportsbook sites if they decide that your complaint is valid.

You also have the option of contacting the UKGC. While the regulator does not get involved in adjudicating individual cases, there is an exception in situations where you think that the operator has broken the law. For example, if you asked a bookmaker to implement self-exclusion for your account, but they subsequently allowed you to gamble, this could be a matter for the UKGC.

Summary

Sports betting is a leisure activity and customers of sports betting companies are entitled to the same level of protection as consumers in any other sector. By making sure that you only bet with licensed sites you will be in the best position to protect yourself from unscrupulous operators.