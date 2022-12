The boy was allegedly hit by a car that did not stop in Graham Road, Bexleyheath, near the Asda supermarket car park.

It happened around 4.20pm yesterday, and the teen, who is believed to be a student at Bexleyheath Academy, was assisted by members of the public.

A relative later took him to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Police say they were not called at the time, but they are investigating the incident.