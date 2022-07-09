This evening, just before 8 p.m., fire crews from several stations were dispatched to deal with an articulated lorry carrying 27 tonnes of straw that had caught fire in the M40 southbound exit slip at Junction 9.

Bicester Fire Station, Banbury, Charlbury, Rewley Road, Thame, and Brackley crews responded, as did Wheatley and Towcester specialist water carriers.

Furthermore, specialist telehandling equipment was brought in, assisted by the Hook Norton fire crew, to carry out the main work of safely removing the load to burn in a controlled area.

We were able to stop the fire from spreading further by working with Highways England Traffic Officer Service to close the road, and crews are working all night to extinguish the fire with relief crews from Slade Park and Deddington.

The fire was unintentional, and the driver was able to escape safely. The slip road will be closed until Saturday for recovery and resurfacing.