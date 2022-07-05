On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, students from Holcombe Grammar School and Waterfront UTC in Chatham took possession of several disused bikes that had been repaired and thoroughly inspected. Officers from the North Division Schools Team and Medway Council presented them to students, along with a bike lock and helmet.

The council provided the bikes, which will be available to students aged 11 to 18, in order to encourage them to be more active and help reduce carbon emissions throughout the towns. PC Paul Dearing, a school officer, collaborated with the council’s Public Health Active Travel Project to get the bikes back on the road.

‘This scheme has been really well received, and the students have been pleased to be able to be a part of the initiative,’ said Sergeant Glen Rickersey. We have a waiting list of students looking for bikes, so if anyone or any organisation is interested in donating any quality unused cycles to the scheme, please contact cycling@medway.gov.uk.