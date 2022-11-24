Bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Following the bank holiday on Monday 26 December 2022, our provider will collect your bins a day later during that week due to the bank holiday closure of Hampshire County Council’s waste disposal facilities.

Normal collection day – new collection day

Mon 26 Dec – Tue 27 Dec

Tue 27 Dec – Wed 28 Dec

Wed 28 Dec – Thu 29 Dec

Thu 29 Dec – Fri 30 Dec

Fri 30 Dec – Sat 31 Dec

Please note that scheduled Friday collections will take place on Saturday 31 December.

Normal collections will resume on Monday 2 January 2023.

Garden waste

Garden waste collections are suspended over the Christmas and New Year period (26 December 2022 to 6 January 2023 inclusive) as shown on your calendar.

Garden waste customers can have their real Christmas trees collected on their first collection back. (If you have a tree over six feet tall, please cut it down into manageable chunks for the crew to take away.)