Bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Following the bank holiday on Monday 26 December 2022, our provider will collect your bins a day later during that week due to the bank holiday closure of Hampshire County Council’s waste disposal facilities.
Normal collection day – new collection day
Mon 26 Dec – Tue 27 Dec
Tue 27 Dec – Wed 28 Dec
Wed 28 Dec – Thu 29 Dec
Thu 29 Dec – Fri 30 Dec
Fri 30 Dec – Sat 31 Dec
Please note that scheduled Friday collections will take place on Saturday 31 December.
Normal collections will resume on Monday 2 January 2023.
Garden waste
Garden waste collections are suspended over the Christmas and New Year period (26 December 2022 to 6 January 2023 inclusive) as shown on your calendar.
Garden waste customers can have their real Christmas trees collected on their first collection back. (If you have a tree over six feet tall, please cut it down into manageable chunks for the crew to take away.)