Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

In the United Kingdom, there have been 174 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 since 1 October 2022:

147 cases in England

21 cases in Scotland

5 cases in Wales

1 case in Northern Ireland

There have been 282 cases of (HPAI) H5N1 in England since the H5N1 outbreak started in October 2021.

Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map.

If you’re in a bird flu disease zone you must follow the rules for that zone and check if you need a licence to move poultry, poultry by-products, eggs, material or mammals.