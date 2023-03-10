Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

In the United Kingdom, there have been 174 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 since 1 October 2022:
- 147 cases in England
- 21 cases in Scotland
- 5 cases in Wales
- 1 case in Northern Ireland
There have been 282 cases of (HPAI) H5N1 in England since the H5N1 outbreak started in October 2021.
Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map.
If you’re in a bird flu disease zone you must follow the rules for that zone and check if you need a licence to move poultry, poultry by-products, eggs, material or mammals.