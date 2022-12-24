Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Birds Eye Is Taking The Precautionary Action Of Recalling Birds Eye Original 4 Beef Quarter Pounders With Onion Because They May Contain Small Pieces Of Plastic, Which Makes Them Unsafe To Eat
Birds Eye is taking the precautionary action of recalling Birds Eye Original 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Onion because they may contain small pieces of plastic, which makes them unsafe to eat

Birds Eye is taking the precautionary action of recalling Birds Eye Original 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Onion because they may contain small pieces of plastic, which makes them unsafe to eat

The affected batch was only sold at Asda stores in South West England and South Wales.
Birds Eye Original 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Onion
Pack size
454g
Batch code
L2343DB124
Best before
March 2024
If you have purchased the above product do not eat it, instead please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. For further information, please contact Birds Eye UK at www.birdseye.co.uk/contact-us or on 0800 088 5573 (Freephone).

