Birds Eye is taking the precautionary action of recalling Birds Eye Original 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Onion because they may contain small pieces of plastic, which makes them unsafe to eat

The affected batch was only sold at Asda stores in South West England and South Wales.

Birds Eye Original 4 Beef Quarter Pounders with Onion

Pack size

454g

Batch code

L2343DB124

Best before

March 2024

If you have purchased the above product do not eat it, instead please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. For further information, please contact Birds Eye UK at www.birdseye.co.uk/contact-us or on 0800 088 5573 (Freephone).