Birmingham city council seeks injunction to ban street cruising

Birmingham City Council is seeking a High Court injunction and power of arrest to ban street cruising from all city roads, with its interim application due to be heard in the Royal Courts of Justice in London next week (20 December 2022).

If successful this interim injunction will prohibit people from participating in, which includes spectating, at a street cruise in Birmingham.

Anyone breaching the order could be arrested and face up to two years in prison, a fine, or have their assets seized.

Last week (14 December 2022), the court gave the council permission to serve by alternative means.

The full terms of the injunction, power of arrest, applications for alternative service and interim injunction, documents and evidence can be found at https://www.birmingham.gov.uk/streetcruiseapplication2022.

Cllr John Cotton, Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Community Safety and Equalities, said: “Street cruising is dangerous as well as being a nuisance for law-abiding citizens.

“By working with our partners at the police on applying for this injunction, we have shown we understand and share the continued concerns raised by many residents, about this anti-social and life-threatening behaviour.

“Past court action shows that we won’t hesitate to ensure justice is served upon offenders, who have no excuse for their actions. There are plenty of lawful ways to exhibit and demonstrate their vehicles – but our roads are not the place for it.”

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from West Midlands Police, said: “We have been working jointly with all local authorities over the past few years and are determined to tackle dangerous and reckless driving which puts the safety of others and themselves at risk.

“Alongside our partners we do not tolerate illegal car gatherings due to the danger and nuisance they create to communities and the wider public going about their lives.

“We have officers dedicated to addressing the issue from both neighbourhood teams and specialist traffic resources, who are also working with the insurance industry and providing diversionary and educational courses.

“We will take every opportunity to intervene and enforce against this activity and this includes spectators and those organising or promoting these events.”

The hearing will also consider an application led by Wolverhampton City Council on behalf of local authorities in the Black Country.