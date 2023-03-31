Birthday time for the Havant Borough Community Lottery

So far more than 106 local groups have signed up as part of a fun and effective way to raise funds for their valued services in the community. You can win weekly cash prizes up to the £25,000 jackpot for just £1 per ticket.

To celebrate, there is the chance of winning an incredible Apple bundle that includes a top-of-line iPhone 14 Pro, and an Apple Watch Series 8, if you sign up to play before Saturday 29th April.

A weekly ticket costs £1, with half of the money going straight to a local good cause (chosen by you) and a further ten pence to the Havant Borough community grant fund administered by the council.

The draw takes place every Saturday at 8pm. Each ticket has a one-in-50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000!

The Executive Head for Communities and Regeneration, Claire Hughes, said “Good causes not only benefit from their ticket sales, they can also apply for a grant up to £2,000 per year to support their project.“Good Causes also receive a host of marketing materials as well as their own Lottery web page.

The Havant Lottery is a great way to fundraise, thank you to all the players for their continued support.”Are you a local not-for-profit group looking to diversify your fundraising income in a fun and effective way?

Or, maybe you know of a Parent Teacher Association, sports club, or other charity that is looking for a sustainable way to raise funds?

Good causes can sign up for free at any time, it’s easy to find out more, by just visiting the Havant Borough Community Lottery website at www.havantlottery.co.uk