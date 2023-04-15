Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

A 37-year-old man from Bishopstoke has been convicted of GBH inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

by uknip247

Matthew Saunders, of Hamilton Road, Bishopstoke was placed before the courts to face charges of Section 20 GBH – inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The court heard how an altercation between Saunders and his victim – a woman in her 30s – during a celebratory event in July last year; resulting in Saunders grabbing the victim by the arm and pushing her against a wall.

This resulted in the woman suffering a broken hand and causing scaring to her face.

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, April 13), Matthew Saunders received a 9 month prison sentence – suspended for two years – as well as ordered to participate in 120 hours of community service.

A 2-year restraining order was also granted.

Detective Constable Rob Drew, said:

“No one – whether that be a woman, a man or a child – should ever be subjected to domestic abuse within an environment that they perceive to be a safe space.

“Experience tells us that victim-survivors have likely suffered at the hands of their abusers for a sustained period of time, and sadly that abuse can take many forms – whether that be physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.

“In this case, Matthew Saunders acted wholly inappropriately towards the victim – resulting in serious injury.

“I would like to commend the victim on their bravery in coming forward in the first instance to report the abuse to police.

This is not often easy, especially when you have to re-live any trauma faced at the hands of their abuser, but her courage has meant that we were able to secure a conviction today. We hope that this now brings some form of closure to the victim.

“We are absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any form of domestic abuse or violence at all. Individuals who are intending to behave in this way and commit these offences will be found and will be stopped.”

If you are being abused, or you know someone that is, please call 101 and report it to police, or make a report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

If it is an emergency, dial 999 immediately.

