Black Cab Drivers Urged to Check Vehicles for Missing Urn Containing Child’s Remains

Black cab drivers in London have been issued a heartfelt plea to check their vehicles for an urn containing the remains of a child after the grieving father tragically misplaced it during a journey. The father accidentally left the child’s ashes inside a black Adidas bag in a cab that he took from Fenchurch Street to Smithfield Meat Market at 6:30 am yesterday, as reported by the City of London Police.

Steve McNamara, General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, expressed empathy with the situation and stated that it is not uncommon for taxi drivers to come across forgotten belongings. He said, “We’ve had babies numerous times, false teeth, mobile phones by the hundred every day, dogs, prosthetic limbs, you name it we’ve had it.” According to Mr McNamara, taxi drivers are obligated by law to hand over any property left behind in their cabs to the police.

The urgent appeal by the City of London Police has garnered significant attention on social media, with 2,700 retweets so far. Twitter users responded with hope and encouragement, expressing their wishes for the man to be reunited with his child’s ashes.

Usually, when personal items are left in taxis, they are handed over to a London police station and subsequently forwarded to the Transport for London Lost Property Office. The police have urged anyone with information about the misplaced urn to contact them promptly at 020 7601 2222.

