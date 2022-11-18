Blackwell Tunnel Southern approached has been closed following crash involving an overturned vehicle

Officers from the Met Police have closed the southern approach of the Blackwell tunnel following a single-vehicle collision.

Police fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to the incident involving a vehicle that has overturned the tunnel of the Greenwich into London bore.

A closure has been put in place and drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route whilst the emergency services deal with the incident and treat those involved. The is currently no information on the injuries or the seriousness of the collision that happened just after midnight on Thursday evening into Friday.

More to follow