Blaze at Carden Primary School in Brighton: Firefighters battling inferno as emergency responders work to control the fire

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze that broke out at Carden Primary School in County Oak Avenue, Brighton. The incident was reported shortly after 7 pm, and witnesses have observed flames erupting from the school building.

A significant crowd of onlookers has gathered outside the school as multiple fire engines rush to the scene to tackle the fire. In addition to the fire service, the police have also been called to the location to assist with the emergency response.

Eyewitnesses report that it appears a classroom within the school is the source of the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, and authorities will conduct a thorough investigation once the fire has been contained and extinguished.

The incident is particularly distressing as it occurs during the summer holiday period, which began approximately two weeks ago for the students attending Carden Primary School.

At this time, there is no official statement from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service regarding the extent of the fire, any injuries, or the impact on the school’s infrastructure. The situation is still developing, and emergency responders are diligently working to control the fire and ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.

Residents and parents in the area are understandably concerned about the well-being of the school and its staff and students. Updates on the situation are expected from the relevant authorities as they gather more information and assess the situation

A spokesman for East Sussex fire and Rescue service said :At 19:13 we were called to a fire on County Oak Avenue, Brighton. Crews are using four breathing apparatus, one water jet and one aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. We are asking residents to close windows and doors and for those who can, please avoid the area.