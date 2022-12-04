Blaze breaks out at the Premier Inn in Putney

Four engines and firefighters from the London fire brigade have been scrambled to the Putney Bridge site after a fire broke out this evening.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Sunday, December 4th to the Premier Inn after staff on-site raised the alarm.

The blaze is understood to have broken out in the boiler room area within the hotel complex.

Guess at the site have been evacuated whilst firefighters tackle the blaze.

A road close has been put in place and officers from the Met Police have been turning vehicles away from the site and the surrounding area.

The cause of the blaze in not currently known and is said to be under investigation.

Specialist fire investigators have been sent to the incident to conduct an investigation into the cause.

The LFB has been approached for more information.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route