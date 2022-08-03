A blaze has ripped through a private ambulance contractor’s “Ambulance Transfers” headquarters near Lakeside Shopping Centre (August 3).

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire on Motherwell Way in Thurrock, which was reported around 5 a.m. this morning.

When 10 firefighting crews from Essex and London arrived, they discovered a heavily smoke-logged industrial unit measuring 20 metres by 40 metres. As firefighters battle the blaze, photos from the scene show smoke billowing from the industrial unit.

Due to the amount of smoke at the scene, residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Firefighters are currently working in sections to put out the fire.

Firefighters from Orsett, Basildon, Brentwood, Corringham, Chelmsford, Witham, and two from Grays are currently on the scene.